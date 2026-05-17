Two arrested in Mizoram for allegedly uploading obscene content on social media

Mizoram Police have arrested two persons for allegedly uploading obscene and sexually explicit content on social media platforms, officials said on Sunday, May 17.

According to an official statement, the investigation began after authorities received information about obscene videos being circulated online through two YouTube accounts accessible to the public, including minors.

During the probe, police found that the content prima facie violated provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, both of which deal with publishing or transmitting obscene material online.

Based on the findings, the Cyber Crime Police Station registered a case on April 26 and launched a detailed investigation.

With assistance from YouTube and technical analysis, investigators identified the alleged operators of the accounts on May 14.

Police identified the accused as Henry Lalrinpuia (29), a resident of Hunthar in Aizawl, and Vanlalhmangaihzuala (35), a resident of Phuldungsei village in Mamit district.

Henry was arrested on Friday, while Vanlalhmangaihzuala was apprehended on Saturday, the statement said.

Police have also seized their mobile phones as part of the ongoing investigation.