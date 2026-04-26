Two Assam youths killed after lorry plunges into gorge in Mizoram

Two youths from Assam’s Cachar district lost their lives in a road accident in Mizoram’s Saitual district after a lorry they were travelling in skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge near Keifang town.

The deceased have been identified as Akmal Hussain Laskar, also known as Shaheen, who was driving the vehicle, and co-driver Rahul Alam Mazumdar. Both were residents of Khulicherra in the Dholai area of Cachar district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the vehicle was en-route to Silchar. The lorry, which was loaded with ginger and bearing registration number AS 01SC 7343, reportedly lost control on a steep stretch of road. It subsequently veered off the roadway and plunged several feet down a gorge.

Officials said the impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the deaths of both occupants at the scene.

The accident reportedly took place around 10:30 am. Following the incident, family members of the deceased have departed for Mizoram to complete necessary formalities.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.