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Two Assam youths killed after lorry plunges into gorge in Mizoram

Two Assam youths killed after lorry plunges into gorge in Mizoram

Two youths from Assam’s Cachar district lost their lives in a road accident in Mizoram’s Saitual district after a lorry they were travelling in skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge near Keifang town.

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Two Assam youths killed after lorry plunges into gorge in Mizoram

Two youths from Assam’s Cachar district lost their lives in a road accident in Mizoram’s Saitual district after a lorry they were travelling in skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge near Keifang town.

The deceased have been identified as Akmal Hussain Laskar, also known as Shaheen, who was driving the vehicle, and co-driver Rahul Alam Mazumdar. Both were residents of Khulicherra in the Dholai area of Cachar district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the vehicle was en-route to Silchar. The lorry, which was loaded with ginger and bearing registration number AS 01SC 7343, reportedly lost control on a steep stretch of road. It subsequently veered off the roadway and plunged several feet down a gorge.

Officials said the impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the deaths of both occupants at the scene.

The accident reportedly took place around 10:30 am. Following the incident, family members of the deceased have departed for Mizoram to complete necessary formalities.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Apr 26, 2026
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