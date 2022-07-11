Assam Rifles troops arrested two cadres of a Myanmar-based illegal organization, Maraland Defence Force (MDF), in south Mizoram's Siaha district on Monday and seized ammunition from their possession.

One kenbo bike (China-made), which is illegal in Mizoram, 20 rounds of ammunition, 70mm cartridge, cash in Myanmarese currency, and other items were seized, according to an official statement.

The operation was carried out by a team of 3 Assam Rifles based on specific information. The seized cadres and recovered objects have been handed over to the state police for legal proceedings.

Earlier in the month, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with state police, had apprehended a top leader of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in Aizawl.