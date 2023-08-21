Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has convened a two-day session of the Mizoram Assembly on August 22 and 23.

The assembly secretariat has so far received six government bills to be tabled during the session, they said, adding it also received 237 starred and 119 unstarred questions till now.

The assembly secretariat has also received 12 papers to be presented during the session, officials said.



Also Read: Mizoram: MNF to retain power in next assembly polls, claims CM Zoramthanga

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga exuded confidence that his party Mizo National Front (MNF) will retain power in the next assembly polls and has 10 "safe" seats where the opposition's strength is "negligible".

The polls for the 40-member assembly are due later this year. “As of now, we have 10 safe seats out of 40 assembly constituencies. In such segments, the influence of the opposition is negligible. There is not much hope for the opposition," Zoramthanga said at a party function.

In the present assembly, the ruling MNF has 27 members, while the main opposition ZPM has seven MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one. K Beichhua resigned as a minister in December last year and was later expelled from the MNF.