Two die after entering sealed water tank in Mizoram's Champhai

Two men died, and another was hospitalised after four daily wagers entered an old water tank in Mizoram's Champhai district on August 12, with police suspecting oxygen deprivation caused the deaths.

The incident occurred in Tlangsam village, around 5 km from Champhai town, when daily wagers Vanlalpeka and Vannunmawia were hired to dismantle a six-feet-deep water tank that had remained sealed for several years.

Police said Vanlalpeka, 39, entered the tank first but collapsed shortly afterwards. Two of their friends, Baggio Lalhmingthanga and Ramengmawia, who were preparing to work nearby, arrived after noticing the situation.

Vannunmawia and Ramengmawia then entered the tank in an attempt to rescue Vanlalpeka, but both also lost consciousness and collapsed, according to police.

Lalhmingthanga raised an alarm before entering the tank himself to help the others. Neighbours and local volunteers responded and eventually pulled all four men out before rushing them to a nearby hospital.

Vanlalpeka, a resident of Tlangsam, and Ramengmawia, 33, from nearby Chalrang village, died while being taken to the hospital, police said.

Lalhmingthanga was discharged after receiving first aid. Vannunmawia, meanwhile, was placed on oxygen support at the village sub-centre after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Preliminary findings indicate that the men may have suffered asphyxiation due to low oxygen levels inside the tank, police said.

The tank contained around two feet of water and had remained sealed for several years. Its owner had hired the workers to dismantle it because of its age.

Further investigation is underway.