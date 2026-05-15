Two Mizoram men held in Assam's Cachar over alleged biometric data collection drive

Police in Assam’s Cachar district have arrested two men from Mizoram for allegedly collecting facial biometric data of local residents without proper authorisation while claiming links to an American multinational company.

The arrests followed a police probe into a biometric registration exercise conducted earlier this week at a marriage hall in Silchar, where local youths were reportedly invited to participate in facial recognition and biometric scanning sessions in exchange for small payments.

Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rajat Pal said the duo had “collected biometric data from youths by offering them small amounts of money without proper authorisation or clear documentation”.

The accused were identified as Vanlalrinchhana (33) and Raymond Vatha Chozah (34), both residents of Mizoram who had reportedly been staying in Silchar for the past several months.

According to police, more than 200 residents — mostly youths — had already submitted facial recognition details and biometric impressions before the operation came under scrutiny.

“They collected facial recognition data and biometric impressions of more than 200 residents, mostly youths, but they are unable to show any valid reason for the exercise,” Pal said.

Police first detained the two men for questioning before formally arresting them. A case has been registered at Silchar Sadar police station under cheating charges, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Investigators are also examining the nature of the alleged link with the American company mentioned during the registration process. Several youths told police they had been informed that the exercise was part of a “special scheme” connected to a US-based multinational firm.

The incident has raised concerns over the unauthorised collection and handling of sensitive biometric information, particularly among young people who may not have been fully aware of how their personal data would be used.