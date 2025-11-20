Two Myanmar nationals held as BSF seizes meth, heroin worth Rs 26 crore near Aizawl

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, seized methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 26 crore near Aizawl.

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested for possessing the contraband, suspected to have been smuggled from across the border.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of BSF personnel and Excise officials intercepted the duo on scooters along NH-6 between Seling and Tuirial on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to having hidden a consignment in nearby roadside bushes.

A systematic search in the presence of independent witnesses led to the recovery of two plastic bags — one containing 15 packets of ‘Dragon Brand’ methamphetamine weighing 14.905 kg, and the other holding 49 soap cases filled with heroin weighing 707 grams.

The seized narcotics have been valued at Rs 26.05 crore. Mizoram has witnessed a surge in drug trafficking and illegal smuggling, especially after the 2021 military coup in Myanmar.

The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur since May 2023 has further worsened the situation, with traffickers increasingly shifting operations through Mizoram.