Two American nationals, who were detained at Lengpui Airport on Friday, May 2 for entering Mizoram without the mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP), have been deported, airport authorities confirmed today.





The duo had reportedly failed to comply with India's entry regulations that require foreign nationals to secure a PAP before visiting certain northeastern states, including Mizoram.



Following their detention, necessary legal procedures were initiated, and they were sent back to their country on Saturday.



Airport officials emphasized that foreign travelers must adhere strictly to permit requirements to avoid legal consequences and ensure smooth entry into restricted areas.



Also read: Congress wants fresh elections in Manipur, says crisis 'one of the gravest' in country