Two US nationals without valid passes were deported from Mizoram's Lengpui Airport on Saturday, sources stated.

Officials have confirmed that two American citizens- Walter Frederick Kuhn, and Sharon Clodfelter Kuhn arrived at Lengpui Airport on May 2, and were detained by Officials at the airport as they did not have the mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP) pass required by every foreigner visiting the State of Mizoram.

The two Americans were deported on an Indigo Lengpui - New Delhi flight on Saturday.

According to sources, the two Americans failed to obtain the PAP, which has been reintroduced in the state since December 17, 2024, after its nonfunctioning for 14 years.

The sources stated that since the reinstatement of the PAP, information has been sent to Embassies, and all flights bound for Lengpui airport annouce the need for the permit before departure.

Before the reintroduction of PAP, foreigners enter Mizoram with their visa and must report to the Special Branch of the Crime Investigation Department within 24 hours of their arrival.

It is also worth mentioning that all Indian citizens, who are not permanent residents of Mizoram need to apply for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit the State. ILP can be obtained from the airport at arrival for the initial seven days stay, which can be extended with a valid sponsorship.