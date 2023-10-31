Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to make a significant political move as he gears up to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mizoram ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for November 7. The union minister will visit Mizoram on November 1. This political development comes amidst heightened expectations and dynamics in the state, where the BJP aims to increase its presence.

State BJP spokesperson F Lalremsangi confirmed that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take the stage at public meetings in Mamit, situated in the western part of Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, as well as in Siaha in the southern region of the state.

Intriguingly, Speaker of the outgoing assembly, Lalrinliana Sailo, and former excise minister Dr. K Beichhua are contesting on BJP tickets from Mamit and Siaha, respectively. Notably, both leaders recently defected from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) to join the saffron party, bringing their influence and support base to the BJP's camp.

While the BJP currently holds only one seat in the outgoing assembly, the party has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies, predominantly in minority areas. Their strategic focus on garnering support from linguistic minorities, including the Chakma, Bru, Mara, and Lai communities, primarily residing in the southern part of the state, will be crucial to their electoral prospects.

It is worth mentioning that in the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP contested 39 seats and secured a victory in the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially planned to campaign in Mamit on Monday but later canceled his visit. The party has not provided any specific reason for the change in plans. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was slated to fill in for the Prime Minister, will also not be visiting the state, according to sources within the BJP.

Despite these alterations, the BJP remains committed to its electoral strategy in Mizoram. Last week, BJP President JP Nadda released the party's manifesto, promising 33% reservation for women in government jobs and a solution to the long-standing border dispute with Assam, among other key initiatives. He also addressed a rally at Chawngte in Lawngtlai district.

In line with the BJP's election campaign, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari took the stage on Monday, addressing a public gathering in the Dampa constituency in Mamit district. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was appointed as the election in-charge for Mizoram, is presently camping in the northeastern state, reinforcing the party's dedication to winning over voters.