Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils projects worth Rs 350 crore in Mizoram

Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on October 12 unveiled development projects worth around Rs 350 crore in Mizoram, saying the initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of accelerating growth across the Northeast.

After arriving at Lengpui airport, Scindia told reporters that the projects would support the region’s development and economic progress. He later travelled to Tuivamit, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, where he inaugurated the Aizawl Institute of Arts and Music for the Northeastern Region and virtually laid the foundation stones for nine projects in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Scindia also announced that Aizawl would host the Northeast Bankers’ Conclave on Tuesday at Mizoram University. The event, organised in association with the Department of Financial Services, will focus on improving access to institutional credit and encouraging investment in the region, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs.

The minister said investment commitments worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore were secured for the Northeast at the Northeast Investors’ Conclave in 2025, with a substantial share directed towards Mizoram.

He said the bankers’ conclave would help convert the region’s investment potential into economic activity by facilitating access to finance for businesses and entrepreneurs.

“This deepening effort will result in greater economic potential and GDP growth in all our eight states,” Scindia said.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting infrastructure, particularly roads and better connectivity, in sustaining development. He said these requirements had been factored into the projects being undertaken in Mizoram.

Officials said Scindia would attend the Northeast Bankers’ Conclave before leaving for Delhi on Tuesday.