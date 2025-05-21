Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, May 21, commended Mizoram for becoming India’s first fully literate state under the ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, calling it a major milestone in the country’s literacy mission.

“This is a momentous and proud milestone in the state’s educational journey and also a moment of great pride for the nation,” Pradhan said in a post on X. He attributed the success to the “collaborative efforts and resolve of the people and the Government of Mizoram,” adding that the achievement sets an example for other states to pursue inclusive and lifelong learning under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The recognition was announced at a formal event in Aizawl attended by Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and other senior officials. Mizoram’s literacy rate, as per the 2023-24 Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), stands at 98.2 per cent, well above the 95 per cent benchmark set by the ULLAS initiative.

The Ministry of Education described the achievement as “a testament to the people's commitment to education and the tireless efforts of volunteers driving adult literacy.”

The effort was spearheaded by the state’s School Education Department, working through Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme. A dedicated Governing Council and Executive Committee under the State Literacy Mission Authority oversaw the campaign, with implementation handled by the State Project Office.

To support learners, the State Centre for Literacy (SCL), functioning under SCERT, created Mizo-language literacy materials titled Vartian and an English version for the Lawngtlai district. Additional resources like Romei (a learning book) and Margdarshikha (a teaching guide) were distributed to learners and volunteer teachers.

Over 3,000 illiterate individuals aged 15 and above were identified by Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators. Of these, more than 1,600 expressed interest in learning. Classes were held in schools, community halls, local libraries, and even in homes, taught by 292 Volunteer Teachers across districts.

“Our state’s success is the result of sustained community involvement and the commitment of our educators,” said a senior official from the Mizoram School Education Department.

With this achievement, Mizoram becomes the first state to be formally recognised as fully literate under the ULLAS initiative, a national programme aimed at fostering literacy through inclusive and lifelong learning.