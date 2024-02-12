Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, participated in a Rozgar Mela/Job Fair along with the rest of the country. The programme was arranged by the Assam Rifles at 2 AR Gajraj Hall today. During the event, 18 appointment letters were distributed to recently hired Branch Post Masters and Assistant Branch Post Masters under the Ministry of Communication.

Pu Arjun Ram Meghwal, who attended the Rozgar Mela, conveyed the Prime Minister's vision for conducting all job processes transparently, fairly, and efficiently. He underscored the significance of new job seekers in India, noting the country's reliance on them and the high expectations placed upon them. He also stressed the government's commitment to ensuring that deserving candidates secure jobs on merit.

Meghwal highlighted India's rapid progress and its aspirations to achieve developed country status by 2047, while also acknowledging its emergence as a global leader across various sectors.

He also talks about the advancements in the country's post offices, including their transition to functioning as India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). Meghwal urged Post Office officials to provide adequate training to newly recruited employees. Additionally, he sought information about the Mizoram ASI from ASI representatives and assured them, along with Assam Rifles and Post Office officials, of his readiness to address their needs.

The Rozgar Mela serves as a vital initiative of the central government to generate employment opportunities for the unemployed. Appointment letters are distributed to newly hired individuals. Today's Rozgar Mela was held across 47 states of India, resulting in the issuance of over 1 lakh appointment letters to new recruits across various departments of the Central, State, and UT Governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the nationwide event via video conferencing, where he addressed the newly employed youth and distributed appointment letters. These letters were handed out during Rozgar Mela celebrations in different parts of the country.

Among those recruited during today's event were Branch Post Masters and Assistant Secretaries from the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications, Mizoram. A total of 18 Branch Post Masters received appointment letters from the Union Law and Justice Minister, with 10 males and 8 females among them.