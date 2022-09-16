Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Thursday held the Mizoram government responsible for the slow implementation of central schemes in the state.

Jyoti who wrapped up her visit to Mizoram on Thursday and held a Press Conference at SAD Conference Hall, MINECO, Aizawl and said the pace of implementation of the schemes for the poor by the Mizoram government is slow and not up to the mark.

She also expressed her disappointment over the work Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state and stated, ''15674 houses have been sanctioned with construction work to be completed by 2023, but is dismayed to learn that only 5800 houses have been completed, which means that only 40% of the construction work has been completed''.

The Minister also expressed her dissatisfaction with the implementation and utilization of the centres fund allotment to Mizoram.

''The state govt is not working properly, and hence the people of Mizoram are deprived of reaping the benefits of the PMAY scheme. State govt has not even provided the 10% of the fund which states have to ensure and centre provides 90% fund,'' she said.

She also said the ruling party didn't keep their promise to provide 3 lakhs to every household, at least they can provide the central scheme benefits to the poor people by adding the state share.

The Minister stated that a sum of Rs 258 crores has been sanctioned for providing employment under MGNREGA for the State of Mizoram, under which various developmental works are being taken up in the rural areas.

''Before 2014 only a small amount of Rs 3.80 crores was sanctioned for these SHGs; while the BJP government has rolled out Rs 41.70 crores for financing the Self-Help Groups in the State,'' she added.

She called on the government to swiftly complete the sanctioned construction of houses so that additional houses can be sanctioned.

The Minister stated that through PMGSY, an amount of Rs 2840 crores has been sanctioned to construct 4442 kms of road in Mizoram.

''As Mizoram is an important state that has two international borders, the development of connectivity is of utmost priority, and assured that she will also write to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister on the issue,'' she added.

During the press conference, the Minister praised the beauty of Mizoram, and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government's dedication towards the development of the Northeastern States can be seen throughout the states; and that even Mizoram alone has benefitted through the construction of railroads.

The Minister also said that even during the Covid pandemic, over 80 crore citizens belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society were provided with free rations. She also praised the officials of her Ministry for their dedication to providing free rations to all these citizens.

She further highlighted the achievement of PM Modi’s government in rolling out free Covid vaccines to the citizens and stated that this was also possible through cordial cooperation between the states and the central government as well as cooperation between the people and the government.