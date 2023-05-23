Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, paid a visit to Mizoram and held productive discussions with Chief Minister Shri Zoramthanga and Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati. The meetings focused on the strategic significance of Mizoram's international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, emphasizing the importance of peace for development.

During the meeting at the Chief Minister's office, Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi engaged in a comprehensive conversation regarding the strategic location of Mizoram. They highlighted the state's international borders and expressed a shared belief that peace and stability are crucial for fostering growth and progress.

Continuing her visit, the Union Minister also met Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan. Their discussion centered around various important subjects falling under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, particularly those concerning Mizoram, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Acknowledging Mizoram's upcoming role as a gateway to the east, the Union Minister emphasized the need for increased investments in the state to support its development.

Several key topics were deliberated during the meeting, including the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), Indo-Myanmar Border Trade at Zokhawthar, and the Necropolis at Vangchhia Village. These discussions showcased the commitment of the Union Minister and the state government to explore opportunities for growth and cooperation.

Later in the day, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs visited the State Museum, where she marveled at the diverse collection of antiques and historical relics representing the rich heritage of the Mizo people. Expressing admiration for the State Government's efforts in preserving these valuable artifacts, Meenakshi Lekhi commended Mizoram's commitment to safeguarding its cultural legacy.