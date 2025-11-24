Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur reviews Siaha’s development under Poorvottar Sampark Setu programme

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur visited Siaha district of Mizoram on Monday, November 24 under the Poorvottar Sampark Setu Programme, undertaking a comprehensive review of ongoing developmental activities in the region.

Upon landing at the Siaha Helipad, the Minister was received by M. Laikaw, CEM of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC); V.L. Hruaizela Khiangte, Deputy Commissioner; and Manjeet Singh Sankhla, Superintendent of Police.

As part of his visit, Shri Thakur inspected the Agriculture Department Exhibition at the Golden Jubilee Hall in the MADC Complex, following which he addressed a public gathering organised in his honour.

In his remarks, the Union Minister conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality shown by the people of Siaha. He said that his visit aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision to directly assess the challenges faced by citizens in remote regions, assuring that every concern raised would be conveyed to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to balanced development across underserved areas, Shri Thakur urged collective participation from all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of Central Government schemes. He encouraged residents and officials to submit their proposals and developmental needs, assuring continued Central support.

CEM M. Laikaw, speaking on behalf of the people of Siaha, welcomed the Minister and acknowledged the consistent support of the Central Government to the Autonomous District Councils. He also presented an overview of developmental initiatives undertaken by MADC.

Deputy Commissioner V.L. Hruaizela Khiangte, who presided over the programme, expressed gratitude to the Minister and dignitaries and highlighted the district’s current developmental progress.

Officials from the Agriculture Department provided a detailed briefing on the Central schemes implemented in Siaha, outlining key achievements and formally submitting their pending requirements to the Union Minister.