Union Minister reviews border security, development in Mizoram

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on April 28, reviewed border security and development initiatives in Mizoram, with a focus on Siaha district, officials said.

The Minister chaired a high-level meeting via video conference from the Aizawl Secretariat after inclement weather disrupted his planned visit to Siaha. The meeting was attended by Siaha Deputy Commissioner V.L. Hruaizela Khiangte, district officials, and representatives of the Mara Autonomous District Council.

During the review, Kumar stressed the need for close coordination among the Assam Rifles, State police, district administration and village councils to ensure both security and welfare of border residents.

Officials briefed the Minister on the prevailing law and order situation, highlighting strict vigil against illegal cross-border activities, including trafficking of drugs and arms.

Departmental representatives also presented updates on ongoing development initiatives and flagged logistical and administrative challenges faced in implementation.

Kumar, who arrived in Aizawl on April 27, on a two-day visit, had earlier held a meeting with senior officials and security agencies to review border management and development programmes in the State.

During the discussions, officials outlined progress under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and emphasised the need for improved infrastructure and administrative support. The Minister advised departments to submit detailed reports and assured prompt follow-up action from the Centre.

Senior officers of the Border Security Force and Assam Rifles presented updates on border management along Mizoram’s international boundaries with Myanmar and Bangladesh, including issues related to border fencing and development of border villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh.