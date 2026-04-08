Union Minister reviews development projects, including water supply and infrastructure in Mizoram’s Saitual

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary on Wednesday, April 8 reviewed key development projects in Mizoram’s Saitual district, holding consultations with officials and local stakeholders to assess progress and identify gaps.

The minister participated in a high-level review meeting chaired by Saitual Deputy Commissioner Srinivas Sadi, where departmental heads and local representatives outlined pressing needs and challenges affecting the district, according to an official statement.

During the interaction, Choudhary reiterated the Centre’s commitment to accelerating development in the district across sectors, assuring continued support for infrastructure expansion and service delivery improvements. He emphasized coordinated efforts between central and state agencies to ensure timely implementation of ongoing projects.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed the minister on key achievements and the status of departmental initiatives, highlighting progress in governance and public service delivery.

As part of the visit, the Union Minister inspected the district hospital to review healthcare services and infrastructure readiness. He also visited a water reservoir project at Sihfa village, developed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, to assess the implementation of potable water supply initiatives in the region.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of Saitual Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tyagi and other officials.