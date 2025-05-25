Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian, arrived in Mizoram on May 24 for an official visit focused on strengthening the state’s fisheries sector.

During his visit, the Union minister inspected private fish ponds and reviewed the proposed site for the Fish Farmers’ Training Centre under the North Eastern Council (NEC) at the Laldenga Fisheries Demonstration Farm in Lengpui.

Department officials briefed him on the challenges faced by fish farmers in the state and sought approval for key project proposals, including the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park at Zawlnuam, Mamit.

In response, Kurian highlighted the importance of the Equity Grant under the Fish Farmers Producer Organisation (FFPO) scheme to support fish farmers financially. He emphasised the need for local production of fish feed through startups and assured the deployment of central officers to conduct awareness and outreach programmes about government schemes.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to the Northeast, the Minister stated that Mizoram has significant potential for fisheries development, with 26.5 per cent of 24,000 hectares identified as suitable for aquaculture.

In Aizawl, Kurian also visited the Ornamental Fish Rearing Units at Khatla, which have been designated as Sales Outlets under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The flagship scheme aims to modernize the fisheries sector through sustainable practices and value chain development.

The Minister was warmly welcomed by the Mizoram Volleyball Association at the airport. He is scheduled to attend the Pro Volleyball League at LPS Arena in Falkland tonight before departing for New Delhi on May 25.