Union Minister reviews welfare schemes in Mizoram, highlights centre’s inclusive development push

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya on Saturday, May 16, said the Centre is committed to driving holistic and inclusive development aimed at uplifting every section of society and ensuring welfare benefits reach the grassroots.

During her visit to Chawngtlai in Khawzawl, the minister reviewed the implementation of various development initiatives and welfare schemes at the grassroots level, according to an official statement.

Bambhaniya held a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and district officials at the DC Office in Khawzawl to assess the progress and effective implementation of government programmes in the region.

In a post on X, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is focused on ensuring that the benefits of welfare and development schemes reach every corner of the country, including last-mile beneficiaries.

As part of her visit, Bambhaniya also interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and inspected houses completed under the scheme.

She further encouraged local women to make use of gender-focused central government schemes and explore better market access and pricing opportunities to achieve financial independence.

The minister has been on an official visit to Mizoram since May 14 to review the implementation of central welfare schemes and interact with beneficiaries.