Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday for a three-day official visit aimed at inspecting shelter homes and reviewing the implementation of welfare schemes under her ministry in Mizoram.

Soon after her arrival in the state capital, the Minister visited several government-supported facilities in the Durtlang neighbourhood. Her itinerary included key institutions such as Shakti Sadan, a shelter home for women in distress; the Observation Home, which houses children in conflict with the law; the Special Home, dedicated to guiding such children toward rehabilitation; and the Place of Safety, a secure facility for juveniles above 16 years of age facing serious legal charges.

According to official sources, Thakur conducted a detailed review of the services provided at these homes, interacting with administrators and beneficiaries to assess ground-level impact. The visits were part of her broader mission to monitor the effectiveness of central welfare initiatives and recommend improvements where needed.

Later in the day, the Union Minister held a high-level review meeting with Mizoram Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii, along with senior state officials from the concerned departments. The discussions focused on evaluating existing schemes under the Women and Child Development Ministry, identifying implementation gaps, and strengthening centre-state collaboration.

Thakur is scheduled to continue her field visits on Thursday, travelling to Khawzawl and Champhai districts in eastern Mizoram to inspect additional facilities and engage with local stakeholders.

The Minister’s visit will conclude on Friday with a meeting with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, during which key findings and recommendations are expected to be shared. She will return to New Delhi later that day.

Officials said the visit reflects the Union Government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that welfare measures for women and children are being properly implemented and are reaching intended beneficiaries even in remote northeastern states.