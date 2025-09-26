US Consul General engages with Central YMA, pledges interest in Mizoram’s youth and border issues

US Consul General Kathy Hiles Diaz, accompanied by her team, visited the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) office on Friday and held discussions with the organisation’s leaders.

CYMA General Secretary Prof. Malsawmliana gave a presentation on YMA’s activities and initiatives, while President Lalhmachhuana said the visit reflected the importance of the organisation and recalled past engagements with US diplomats. He also expressed hope for continued cooperation.

The meeting focused on challenges faced by YMA in tackling social issues and creating opportunities for Mizo youths. The leaders sought US support in this regard.

Diaz lauded YMA’s contributions to Mizoram and expressed interest in revisiting the state and exploring the India–Myanmar border areas. As a token of appreciation, CYMA presented gifts to the Consul General.



