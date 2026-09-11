‘Very little money in circulation’: Congress targets ZPM govt over Mizoram’s financial management

The opposition Congress in Mizoram on September 11 accused the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government of poor financial management, alleging that the sharp increase in the state budget has failed to translate into greater economic activity or benefits for ordinary people.

Addressing a political session in Aizawl, senior state Congress vice-president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said Mizoram’s budget had nearly doubled from Rs 8,803.10 crore in 2017-18, when Congress was in power, to Rs 17,469.91 crore for 2026-27.

“Despite this, shopkeepers in Aizawl are finding it difficult to sell their goods as there is very little money circulating in the market,” Chuaungo said.

He attributed the situation to what he described as inadequate planning and poor utilisation of public funds, alleging that government expenditure was not generating sufficient economic activity within the state.

Congress questions use of restricted tenders

Chuaungo also criticised what he termed the “excessive use” of restricted tenders in government projects.

He alleged that blanket approvals were being issued despite Chief Minister Lalduhoma having earlier stated that restricted tenders should be used only in exceptional circumstances.

According to Chuaungo, the Public Works Department (PWD) has 1,649 registered contractors, while 207 contracts were awarded through restricted tenders and another 689 works were undertaken departmentally.

He alleged that the concentration of large projects among a limited number of people was depriving the wider population of the economic benefits expected from government spending.

MUHCS implementation questioned

The Congress leader also raised questions over the implementation of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS).

Chuaungo alleged that shortcomings in the scheme had resulted in substantial public expenditure outside Mizoram, thereby contributing to reduced circulation of money within the state.

He further accused the ZPM government of failing to formulate policies that adequately promote locally produced goods and services, claiming that the situation was affecting employment generation and economic activity.

“What we need now is to ensure that our youth get jobs and adequate opportunities to work. With the blessings of God and the people, when Congress returns to power, we will implement better economic policies and programmes that benefit the common people,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, government officials and ZPM leaders could not be contacted for their response to the allegations.

The Congress remarks come amid the opposition party’s broader criticism of the ZPM government’s handling of the state economy and public expenditure.