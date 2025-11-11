Voter turnout peaks at 56.35% in Mizoram’s Dampa as by-elections held across 8 seats

The Dampa constituency in Mizoram led voter participation on Tuesday as by-elections took place across eight Assembly seats in six states and one Union Territory. According to the Election Commission of India, Dampa reported the highest turnout at 56.35 per cent by 1 pm, reflecting strong public engagement in the northeastern state.

Jharkhand’s Ghatsila followed closely with 54.08 per cent, while Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 52.44%. Other constituencies reported moderate turnouts — Nuapada in Odisha at 51.42 per cent, Anta in Rajasthan 47.77per cent, Tarn Taran in Punjab 36.62 per cent, Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir 34.01 per cent, and Jubilee Hills in Telangana 31.94 per cent.

Voting began in the morning and continued smoothly across most regions as citizens turned out to choose new representatives. The counting of votes will take place on November 14, alongside the Bihar Assembly Elections.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Budgam seat went to polls after Omar Abdullah vacated it, retaining his Ganderbal constituency, which he also won in the 2024 Assembly elections. The Nagrota bypoll was held following the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, who passed away shortly after taking oath last year.

In Rajasthan, the Anta by-election was triggered by the disqualification of BJP leader Kanwar Lal Meena after a conviction in a 2005 case. Jharkhand’s Ghatsila went to polls following the death of JMM minister Ramdas Soren, who succumbed to injuries from a fall earlier this year.

The Jubilee Hills constituency in Telangana saw a bypoll after the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, while in Punjab, AAP legislator Kashmir Singh Sohal’s death led to the by-election in Tarn Taran. Odisha’s Nuapada seat became vacant after the passing of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

The bypolls are expected to offer key insights into shifting political alignments across states, particularly ahead of next year’s major electoral contests.