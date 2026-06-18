Voting ends for Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha seat; counting to begin at 5 PM

Voting for the election to Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha seat concluded smoothly on June 18, with the counting of votes scheduled to begin at 5 PM at the state Assembly building.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded party spokesperson K. Laltluangkima, while the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated advocate and writer Zothansangi Hmar as its candidate for the contest.

According to officials, 36 legislators cast their votes during the polling process. Twenty-six of the 27 ZPM MLAs and all 10 MNF legislators exercised their franchise. ZPM MLA W. Chhuanawma of Tuichang constituency was unable to vote due to health-related issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress abstained from voting. Congress MLA C. Ngunlianchunga said he did not participate in the election following instructions from the party high command, while BJP leaders confirmed that the party’s two MLAs also stayed away from the polling process.

Assembly Secretariat Additional Secretary Lalthangmawia said voting commenced at 9 AM and concluded much earlier than the scheduled closing time of 4 PM, with all votes cast by around 11 AM.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma was the first legislator to cast his vote and dismissed allegations made by the opposition regarding internal divisions within the ruling ZPM.

“The allegation that there is an internal squabble within the ZPM and potential cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election is merely an attempt by the opposition to divert public attention. Our legislators remain united and there will be no cross-voting,” the Chief Minister said.

However, Leader of the Opposition and MNF legislator Lalchhandama Ralte claimed there were differences within the ruling party and expressed hope that some ZPM legislators might vote in favour of the MNF candidate.

The election has drawn attention amid political speculation over possible cross-voting, though the ruling ZPM enjoys a comfortable majority in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly. The ZPM currently has 27 MLAs, followed by the MNF with 10 members, while the BJP has two legislators and the Congress one.

The outcome of the election will be known after counting begins later in the evening.

