Amid a wave of thefts plaguing the construction of the North East Frontier Railway from Bairabi to Sairang, the Mizoram Police have released a press statement detailing the surge in the incidents. This comes as the North East Frontier Railway continues its extensive project to build a railway line from Bairabi to Sairang through Sihhmui, affecting both Kolasib District and Aizawl District.

Since the project’s commencement, there have been 28 reported incidents of theft and related crimes since the project's inception. The earliest incident was recorded on March 22, 2018, at Kawnpui Police Station, and the most recent on March 9, 2024, at Bairabi Police Station. Of these incidents, 26 involved thefts of essential construction items such as steel shuttering, heavy-duty MS pipes, drain slabs, bridge steel gates, steel plates, copper cables, channels, and hook bolts. Additionally, there have been thefts of minor motor-operated machinery.

The Mizoram Police have arrested 62 individuals in connection with these thefts, including 14 from various communities, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue. Some of those arrested were construction workers, indicating internal breaches and complicity.

In light of these incidents, the Mizoram Police have ramped up security measures, including increased patrols and thorough inspections at construction sites and nearby areas. Authorities are closely monitoring shopkeepers and scrap dealers to prevent the sale of stolen materials.

So far, stolen materials have been recovered in 19 cases. In response to the recurring thefts, the Mizoram Police have increased patrols and set up continuous inspections at construction sites and surrounding areas. Shopkeepers and scrap dealers are under close watch to prevent the sale of stolen items.

Railway officials have been in constant communication with the Chief Minister, who has stressed the importance of heightened security and collaboration with the police. Despite these efforts, the thefts continue, prompting even stricter security measures.

The police are urging construction workers and supervisors to report any suspicious activities immediately. The Mizoram Police Media Cell emphasized the ongoing commitment to ensuring the security of the railway construction project and mitigating any further incidents.