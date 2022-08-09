Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga felicitated Birmingham Commonwealth Games Weightlifting Gold Medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga at his Conference Hall. The Chief Minister had organized high tea in honor of the athlete, who had returned to his state amid raucous cheers on August 8.

"I am impressed with his courage and tenacity. I wish him all the best in his future journey & hope that he continue to be an example for the younger talents, " Zoramthanga tweeted after the interaction.

Because of talented and dedicated sports persons, smaller states like Mizoram become known by other states and countries, added CM Zoramthanga.

In celebration of his medal, the Mizoram Rural Bank Chairman V. Jaya Chandra awarded an amount of Rs. 5 lakhs, a citation, and the Holy Bible to the gold medalist.

"Jeremy lifted the glory of the nation along with lifting 300kgs to win the gold medal", the Chairman said in praise of Jeremy.

Jeremy also gifted the Chief Minister and Sports minister mementos from Birmingham.

This comes a day after the usually-quiet streets of Aizawl erupted in cheers as people soaked in the celebration of Jeremy’s homecoming.

A crowd had swelled at Lengpui Airport and hundreds, if not thousands later took to the streets to catch a glimpse of Jeremy after his exploits in Birmingham.

The star athlete was given a formal state reception normally reserved for the visiting VVIPs from outside the state.

Lalrinnunga, all of 19 years old, had set the tone for India’s campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 after he nabbed a Gold medal in the men's 67kg weightlifting.