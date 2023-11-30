The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is likely to sweep the Assembly election in Mizoram, which was held on November 7. The regional party may win between 28 and 35 seats in the 40-member house. If that becomes true on December 3, the day of counting, ZPM leader Lalduhoma, the 74-year-old former IPS officer will take oath as the next chief minister of Mizoram.

On November 7, Mizoram witnessed a political showdown as various parties vied for the 40-seat legislative assembly. Among the contenders were the BJP, its ally the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress. Notably, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), led by Lalduhoma, also actively participated, adding a unique dimension to the electoral battle.

Born on February 22, 1949, Lalduhoma is no stranger to the political arena. His journey began as an IPS officer, and in 1984, he made history by being elected to the Lok Sabha. However, his political trajectory took a turn when he became the first MP to face disqualification under the anti-defection law. Despite the setback, Lalduhoma continued to make his mark in Mizoram's political landscape.

Lalduhoma's IPS career included serving as a squad leader in Goa, where he led crackdowns on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His accomplishments gained national attention, leading to his transfer to New Delhi in 1982 as the security in-charge of the then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

As the founder and president of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalduhoma played a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of Mizoram. In the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election, he was chosen as the first chief ministerial candidate of the ZNP-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) coalition.

Lalduhoma's political journey has been marked by challenges, including disqualification as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in 2020 for breaching the anti-defection law. Undeterred, he rebounded, winning re-election from Serchhip in a by-election in 2021.

As Mizoram gears up for the 2023 Assembly Polls result, Lalduhoma, the founder and president of theZoram People's Movement (ZPM) , is being considered a formidable contender. Chosen as the first candidate for the position of Chief Minister in the ZNP-led ZPM, Lalduhoma's political acumen and resilience make him a significant player in the unfolding political narrative of Mizoram.