Why Mizoram CM Lalduhoma calls Aizawl a 'Silent City'

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has highlighted Aizawl's unique civic culture as one of the key reasons behind the state's growing popularity among tourists, describing the capital as a "silent city" where unnecessary honking is virtually absent.

Speaking to India Today NE, Lalduhoma said visitors to Aizawl are often struck by the city's disciplined traffic culture and peaceful atmosphere.

"If you come to Aizawl, you will never hear horns unless it is absolutely necessary. It is called a silent city," the chief minister said.

According to Lalduhoma, the city's quiet streets and orderly public behaviour reflect the broader social environment in Mizoram, which he described as India's most peaceful state. He added that another feature that fascinates visitors is the presence of unattended shops operating on trust, where goods are left without shopkeepers and customers make payments voluntarily.

The chief minister's remarks come amid a sharp rise in tourist arrivals to the state. He said Mizoram welcomed around eight lakh visitors in 2025 and expressed confidence that Aizawl is steadily emerging as one of the Northeast's leading tourism destinations.

Lalduhoma attributed the tourism boom to improved connectivity, particularly the railway connection inaugurated last year, as well as the state's peaceful environment and strong social indicators. He noted that Mizoram recently became India's first fully literate state and has also gained recognition as the country's ginger capital.

The chief minister said the state's reputation as one of the safest places for women has further enhanced its appeal among domestic and international travellers.

Looking ahead, Lalduhoma said tourism growth is expected to continue, with destinations such as Thenzawl being developed into major attractions. The town is being transformed into a Peace City and will feature tourism infrastructure including an international-standard golf course, paragliding facilities, a ropeway project and access to some of Mizoram's most scenic natural attractions.

"As tourism continues to grow, Aizawl's unique identity as a silent city is becoming one of the state's strongest attractions," the chief minister said.

