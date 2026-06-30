Woman from Manipur held with heroin worth Rs 1.13 crore in Mizoram

A woman from Manipur was arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl district after security forces seized heroin valued at around Rs 1.13 crore from her possession during a joint anti-narcotics operation, officials said on June 30.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out jointly with Mizoram Police at the Seling checkpost on June 29 following specific intelligence inputs.

During the operation, the joint team recovered 150.97 grams of heroin from the woman, who hails from Chandel district in neighbouring Manipur. She was arrested for allegedly transporting the narcotic substance illegally.

Officials also seized a mobile phone from her possession.

The recovered heroin, the mobile handset and the accused have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation and legal action.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles said the successful operation reflects the close coordination between the paramilitary force and Mizoram Police in combating narcotics trafficking in the state.

The force reiterated its commitment to strengthening surveillance along the India-Myanmar border and curbing the movement of illegal drugs to enhance security and maintain peace in the region.