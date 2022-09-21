A memory walk was held on September 19 in observance of Alzheimer’s Day in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

The event was organized by the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) Mizoram Chapter where Dr K Beichhua, Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs Minister, was the chief guest.



A rally has been started from the Chanmari area to the Millennium Centre.



Every year, September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer’s Day around the world as part of World Alzheimer's Month and to raise awareness about neurological disorders. The theme for 2022 is "Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's."

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and affects the person’s memory, mental ability, and ability to carry out simple tasks. On World Alzheimer’s Day, healthcare organizations support Alzheimer’s walks while seminars and public activities are held in communities around the globe to raise awareness of Alzheimer's.

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, there were more than 55 million people suffering from the disorder worldwide in 2020 and as per studies, this number will double every 20 years, reaching a total of 78 million cases in 2030 and 139 million cases in 2050.

It has been found that 50 percent to 60 percent of patients with dementia have Alzheimer's disease.

There are many similarities between the signs of dementia in general and Alzheimer's specifically. These include weakening short-term memory or forgetting recent occurrences.