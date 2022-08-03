In an effort to combat the menace of child trafficking, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has been taking steps and conducting awareness programme under the ambit of its apex statutory body constituted under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, an Act of Parliament of India. The NCPCR is commemorating “World day against Human Trafficking” observed on July 30, 2022.

A district level sensitizing programme was held by the NCPCR, commemorating “World day against Human Trafficking” observed on July 30, 2022 in Mizoram.

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative observing 75 years of progressive India, 75 bordering districts of the country will be witnessing awareness and sensitization programme for multi stakeholders on combating this menace of child trafficking and preventing minors from indulging in such serious crime.

The NCPCR with support of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) and District Administration is undertaking a 25-day campaign on “Combating Child Trafficking, beginning August 1, 2022 to 25 August, 2022 across 75 bordering districts of India.

The District Level Sensitization programme in selected 75 districts shall see their participation by representatives from Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs), Anti Human Trafficking Units ( AHTUs), Child Welfare Police Officers (CWPOs) of Thanas, Child Welfare Committee (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and Special Forces.

This campaign's major goal is to educate key stakeholders about fundamental indicators for identifying at-risk children, vulnerable children, and preventing child trafficking in neighbouring Indian regions.

After an interactive session, a road map for preventing child trafficking in neighbouring districts will be developed with the help of subject experts, commission chairpersons and members, and expert resource persons.