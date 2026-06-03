YMA, churches join hands to intensify fight against drug menace in Mizoram

Concerned over the growing threat of drug abuse and trafficking in Mizoram, the state's largest civil society organisation, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), and major church bodies have pledged closer cooperation to strengthen efforts aimed at curbing the menace.

The decision was taken during a meeting held in Aizawl on Tuesday between leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), an umbrella body representing major churches in the state.

According to CYMA General Secretary Malsawmliana, the meeting underscored the urgent need for stronger community participation and enhanced church involvement to address the increasing impact of narcotics on society, particularly among young people and families.

The YMA leaders acknowledged the initiatives already undertaken by various churches to combat drug abuse and the social problems associated with it. However, they stressed that the alarming rise in substance abuse and trafficking calls for intensified action and broader collaboration among all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, churches and local communities.

As part of the campaign, the CYMA urged churches across Mizoram to organise mass prayer programmes under a common theme to reinforce collective efforts against substance abuse and raise public awareness about its devastating consequences.

The meeting also discussed measures to prevent the misuse of important church documents. CYMA leaders appealed to church authorities to exercise greater caution while issuing certificates, including baptism certificates, and ensure that such documents are not provided to non-local residents or foreign nationals without proper verification.

In addition to addressing the drug issue, the meeting focused on social cohesion among various Mizo communities residing in the state. Referring to a resolution adopted during the YMA's general assembly last year, CYMA leaders called upon churches to play an active role in preventing ethnic divisions and fostering unity among different Mizo groups.

The YMA had previously resolved to take steps to prevent the emergence of ethnic alienation among Mizo communities and promote a stronger sense of collective identity. During Tuesday's meeting, church leaders were urged to support these efforts and work towards strengthening harmony, inclusiveness and mutual understanding among all sections of Mizo society.

The renewed partnership between the YMA and church organisations is expected to bolster community-based initiatives aimed at tackling drug abuse while promoting social unity and stability across Mizoram.