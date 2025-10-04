YMA vital for preserving Mizo identity, says CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on October 3 lauded the Young Mizo Association (YMA), describing it as a key institution that unites the Mizo people and safeguards their cultural heritage.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the YMA’s Buanpui branch in Serchhip district, the Chief Minister urged the youth to live by the Mizo ethical code of Tlawmngaina, which upholds selfless service, respect for elders, and care for the needy.

“We should not remain idle in preserving and promoting our culture and tradition. The YMA must take a decisive role in protecting our language, music, traditional crafts, historical sites and history,” Lalduhoma said, cautioning that neglect of social values could weaken the Mizo community despite technological and economic progress.

Founded in 1935 as the Young Lushai Association by Welsh missionaries, the YMA is now the state’s most influential socio-cultural body. It is run by a central committee and functions through five sub-headquarters, 49 groups, and 805 branches spread across Mizoram and in parts of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.