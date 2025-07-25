Mizoram's ZORO delegation highlights Zo unity at UN indigenous rights forum in Geneva

Mizoram-based Zo Re-Unification Organization (ZORO) announced on July 25 that a six-member delegation had participated in the 18th Session of the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP), held from July 14 to 18 at the UN Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Lalnunfela Chawngthu, ZORO’s General Secretary for External Affairs, during a press conference at the Aizawl Press Club, shared that the delegation was assigned to Panel 11 under the agenda item: "Proposal to be submitted to the Human Rights Council for its consideration and approval." He presented a formal statement on behalf of ZORO and also submitted a memorandum to the session.

Chawngthu said, “One UN facilitator remarked that the Zo people (Chin, Kuki, Mizo) are still disunited. If unity can be achieved, you will gain a strong opportunity for recognition. It is essential for achieving inclusion in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The current fragmented status of your people prevents your proper emergence as an Indigenous group. Your disunity is causing prolonged suffering and weakening your case for rightful recognition. Even for the UN, it becomes difficult to advocate your case if you remain disunited. Work toward unity so that we can support your Indigenous status."

He also revealed that ZORO has introduced a Zo Indigenous ID as a step toward fostering unity and gaining international recognition. Around 1,000 IDs have already been issued and are currently being presented to various international organizations and governments for formal recognition.

“This ID card serves both as a symbol of our shared ethnic identity and a unifying document for all Zo people, and we urge every member of the Zo ethnic community to adopt and support the use of this ID so our collective Indigenous identity can gain proper recognition.” Chawngthu said.

Although the Zo Indigenous ID has not yet received universal acceptance, Chawngthu noted that ZORO delegates encountered no major difficulties using it at immigration and check-in points while traveling through Lengpui, Delhi, and Dubai airports.

It is worth mentioning that any person belonging to a Zo ethnic group, regardless of location, is eligible to apply for the Zo Indigenous ID through ZORO.