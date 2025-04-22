The General Headquarters of the Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) held an executive meeting at their office on Tuesday.

The session was chaired by Vice President Rohmingthanga Kawlni and focused primarily on the Indian Government’s abolision of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and its proposed plan to fence the India-Myanmar border.

During the meeting, ZORO reiterated that these decisions by the Government of India pose a threat to national security and infringe upon the rights of the Mizo people. The organization emphasized that the cirbing of the FMR and Centre Government’s plan to erect a border fence could severely impact the Mizo ethnic identity and livelihood.

ZORO urged the public to reflect on the long-term consequences of these policies and called for collective support for its ongoing initiatives.



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The organization highlighted that it had strongly opposed the Centre’s move since the beginning, a stance that has also been shared by various NGOs, political parties, and the Mizoram State Legislative Assembly, which passed a resolution against the measures.

Expressing disappointment over changing public opinions seen on social media, ZORO appealed to the people to reconsider their stance. They warned of the adverse effects of border fencing on land, agriculture, and traditional livelihoods, as well as the potential loss of territory within Mizoram.

ZORO further argued that abolishing the FMR and fencing the border would not effectively curb drug trafficking or illegal immigration. Instead, they believe these measures could worsen the economic challenges caused by illegal trade and narcotics.

Furthermore, ZORO once again called upon the Central Government to reinstate the FMR and halt plans for border fencing. They also urged both Central and State authorities to strengthen the roles of the Assam Rifles, Customs, and State Police to more effectively combat smuggling and illicit activities.