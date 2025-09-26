Zoologists begin study on rodent outbreak in Mizoram amid fears of scrub typhus spread

Teams of zoologists from Pachhunga University College (PUC) have begun studying the ongoing rodent outbreak in Mizoram, which has already affected hundreds of jhum farmers across several districts.

Led by Prof. Lalramliana, two teams from the Zoology Department set out on Thursday, followed by another on Friday, to examine the affected areas and identify the rodent species involved. The teams will also assess whether the rodents are potential carriers of scrub typhus, a disease known to spread widely in Mizoram through rat populations.

According to PUC experts and international researchers, rodents are vectors for several diseases, and scrub typhus remains a major concern. The outbreak has been reported from 45 villages in Mamit district, two in Lunglei, and one in Saitual, impacting more than 800 jhum farmers who primarily grow rice and soybeans. So far, around 158 hectares of farmland out of 2,500 hectares under cultivation have been damaged.

State Agriculture Department deputy director (Plant Protection) Lalrindiki attributed the infestation to the flowering of bambusa tulda—locally known as “Thingtam”—which occurs in cycles of 46–48 years and is expected again in 2025. Mamit district, bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, has been the worst hit, with 769 farmers from 45 villages suffering losses.

The agriculture department has supplied rodenticides free of cost to affected farmers and dispatched teams to train villagers on their proper use. Awareness campaigns on mass poisoning of rodents are also underway, with officials closely monitoring the situation.

Mizoram last witnessed a major rodent attack in 2022, affecting nine districts. Earlier, in 2007, the flowering of Melocanna baccifera caused famine-like conditions, though timely central aid and state preparedness prevented loss of life.