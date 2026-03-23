Zoram People's Movement announces candidates for Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls

Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on March 23 announced its candidates for all seats of the upcoming elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The opposition Indian National Congress also declared six more candidates, completing its list for all 19 seats in the civic body. The two parties formally launched their election campaigns and unveiled their manifestos during the day.

The main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) had earlier announced its nominees for all 19 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to release its candidate list.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), polling will be held on April 21 and counting of votes will take place on April 27. The last date for filing nominations is March 25, scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 27, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

Though the tenure of the municipal body ended on March 1, the SEC had deferred the elections citing overlapping administrative priorities.

Over 2.37 lakh voters, including around 1.28 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in the polls, the SEC said.

In the previous AMC elections held in February 2021, the MNF secured a majority by winning 11 seats, followed by the ZPM with six seats and the Congress with two.