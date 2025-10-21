Zoram People's Movement confident of victory in Dampa Bypoll: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will emerge victorious in the Dampa Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11.

Launching the election campaign at West Phaileng village in Mamit district, the CM highlighted that historical electoral trends in the state have generally favored the ruling party in assembly bypolls. He noted that opposition parties have won only twice in past instances, adding, “Victory in an assembly bypoll is believed to favor the ruling party. I am hopeful that we will win the upcoming Dampa bypoll unless it goes wrong.”

Lalduhoma also criticized the previous Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF) governments, which ruled the Dampa area for about 38 years, holding them responsible for the constituency’s “deplorable” condition. He highlighted that his government is making significant efforts to develop Mamit, the state’s lone aspirational district, and noted that over Rs 700 crore has been allocated to address water shortages in the Dampa area.

A total of five candidates filed nominations by the Tuesday deadline. The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsalova, while the MNF nominated its senior vice-president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana, and Congress fielded its vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana. The BJP nominated Lalhmangaiha, and a smaller party, the People’s Conference, fielded its vice-president K Zahmingthanga.

Nomination papers will be scrutinized on Wednesday, and the deadline for withdrawal is Friday.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lairintluanga Sailo on July 21. According to the final rolls published on September 30, there are 20,790 voters in the constituency, including 10,185 women.