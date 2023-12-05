Taking responsibility for his party's defeat in the assembly elections, Mizo National Front (MNF) party president and outgoing Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga resigned today.



Zoramthanga tendered his resignation letter to the party's vice president and outgoing Deputy Chief Minster Tawnluia, saying that he accepts responsibility for the party's failure in the recently concluded Mizoram assembly elections.



Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Vice President Lalthansanga defeated Zoramthanga in the Aizawl East 1 constituency. The MNF managed to win only 10 of the 40 Assembly seats in the elections. With 27 seats, ZPM won the elections by a landslide.

On December 4th, the ZPM, led by their Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, secured a resounding win by claiming 27 seats in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly. Lalduhoma himself emerged victorious from the Serchhip constituency, defeating his MNF rival by a margin of 2,982 votes. This triumph not only signifies a shift in the state's governance but also marks the end of Zoramthanga's tenure as Chief Minister, who resigned as CM following the MNF's defeat.

The election results have been a testament to the ZPM's growing influence, with notable victories including the defeat of the state Health Minister R Lalthangliana by ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in the South Tuipui seat. The BJP managed to secure two seats, while Congress won only one seat in this election.