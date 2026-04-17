ZPM alleges Rs 4.92 cr ‘wasteful spending’ by MNF at Aizawl waste management project

The ruling Zoram People's Movement on April 17 accused the previous Mizo National Front-led Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) of incurring “unnecessary and wasteful” expenditure amounting to Rs 4.92 crore at the Tuirial Solid Waste Management Centre near Aizawl.

Addressing a press conference, former AMC corporator Malsawmuazuala Ralte said the project was originally completed in December 2019 by the State Investment Project Management and Implementation Unit (SIPMIU) at a cost of Rs 13.32 crore, strictly in line with the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

He added that the facility was officially handed over to the AMC on January 20, 2022. However, despite the project being completed as per specifications, the MNF-led civic body allegedly spent an additional Rs 4.92 crore on the same project.

“This is a blatant waste of public funds,” Ralte alleged, questioning the necessity of the extra expenditure.

The ZPM leader further claimed that landfill excavation work at the site was carried out departmentally by the AMC without floating any tender, raising concerns over transparency and adherence to due process.

Efforts to seek a response from MNF leaders on the allegations were unsuccessful.

The issue has triggered a fresh political confrontation in Mizoram, with the ruling party demanding accountability over public spending and execution of civic projects.