ZPM claims corruption curbed in Mizoram, says no minister or MLA tainted in two years

Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on July 16 claimed that corruption has been significantly curbed during its two years in office, asserting that no minister or party MLA has been implicated in any corruption case since the government assumed power.

The claim was made during the ZPM executive committee meeting, which adopted a series of resolutions commending the Lalduhoma-led government's performance in governance, infrastructure development, healthcare, transparency and anti-corruption initiatives.

According to party leaders, the executive committee highlighted several achievements of the government, including progress in the Vairengte-Sairang four-lane highway project, the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, improved healthcare services, stricter enforcement of laws, reduction in smuggling, transparent recruitment in government services, and timely disbursal of salaries to government employees.

The party also lauded the government's efforts to strengthen unity among Zo ethnic communities across the world. It appreciated the work of the Mizo Diaspora Cell, functioning under the Chief Minister's Office, for assisting Zo people facing difficulties outside Mizoram and addressing issues affecting members of the community.

Reaffirming its commitment to the 'Kalphung Thar-Mipui Sawrkar' (New System-People's Government) policy, the executive committee praised government employees for their dedication in implementing welfare schemes and developmental programmes.

The committee urged officials to continue serving with integrity, commitment and transparency to further accelerate Mizoram's development and maintain public trust in governance.