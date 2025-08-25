ZPM fields Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as candidate for Dampa by-poll

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the ruling party in Mizoram, has named well-known Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Dampa constituency.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of incumbent Mizoram National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrinlunga Sailo on July 21. The Election Commission is yet to announce the date of polling.

ZPM president Lalliansawta announced Vanlalsailova’s candidature during a party function in Aizawl, urging party workers to unite and work collectively to ensure victory in the by-election.



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Vanlalsailova, who had previously contested the 2023 assembly elections from Dampa, lost to Lalrinlunga Sailo by a narrow margin of 292 votes. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, the gospel singer-turned-politician said being given a second chance was a blessing, and he pledged to work for the constituency’s progress. He appealed to voters to support him, stressing that Dampa would benefit from being represented by a ruling party legislator in terms of development.

The ZPM’s announcement has set the stage for a closely watched by-election in West Phaileng’s Dampa constituency, with other political parties expected to declare their candidates soon.