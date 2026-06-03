ZPM fields spokesperson K Laltluangkima for Mizoram Rajya Sabha poll

Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday announced party spokesperson K Laltluangkima as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

ZPM vice-president C Lalnunnema declared Laltluangkima as the party's official nominee for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, scheduled to be held on June 18, during a function at the party office here.

Opposition parties are yet to announce their candidates for the poll.

The Congress, which has one member in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, is unlikely to field a candidate, party spokesperson Lalremruata Renthlei told PTI.

In the present Assembly, the ZPM has 27 legislators, while the main opposition, Mizo National Front (MNF), has 10 and BJP (2).

The MNF is likely to field its candidate soon, party treasurer Lalruatkima said. PTI CORR MNB