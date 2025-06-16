The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ousted from the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram following a no-confidence motion against its leader, Molin Kumar Chakma. An official said that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) now holds the majority in the council, setting the stage for potential changes in its executive committee.

A special session was convened by the CADC Chairman, Lakkhan Chakma, where the BJP-led executive committee faced a no-confidence motion. Of the 17 elected members present, 15 supported the motion to remove Molin Kumar Chakma, while one opposed it. One member of the Mizo National Front (MNF) abstained from voting, according to an official.

The ZPM, which is the ruling party in the state, now dominates the council with 16 members. This shift follows the defection of 12 BJP members, including Lakkhan Chakma, to the ZPM. The BJP is left with only two members, while the MNF has one, and there is currently one vacant seat due to a BJP member's death in April.

Despite the significant power shift, the ZPM has yet to stake its claim to form the next executive committee of the CADC. An official commented on the evolving political landscape within the council.

The CADC, established in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, was formed to support the welfare of the Chakma tribals in Mizoram. It possesses legislative, executive, and judicial authority over several departments within its territory, headquartered at Chawngte or Kamalangar in Lawngtlai district.

The council consists of 20 elected and four nominated members. This recent political upheaval marks the end of the BJP's inaugural leadership in the CADC, which began on 4 February, marking a notable change since its formation.

The CADC continues to play a critical role in managing the affairs of the Chakma tribals, with the recent developments likely to influence its future governance and policy direction.