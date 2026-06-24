ZPM has not joined NDA, says Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on June 24 categorically ruled out any formal alliance between his party and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that joining the coalition is neither on the party's agenda nor under consideration.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Lalduhoma clarified that although the ZPM maintains cordial relations with the Centre, it has no plans to formally align with the NDA. His remarks came amid reports and speculation that the ruling party in Mizoram had joined the BJP-led alliance.

"We have not joined the NDA. While other parties have, we choose a different path. We want to maintain a very good relationship with the Centre, but an official alignment is not on our table," the chief minister said.

Lalduhoma revealed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had repeatedly invited the ZPM to join the alliance since the party assumed power in Mizoram. However, he said the party has preferred to maintain a cooperative working relationship with the Centre without formally becoming part of the NDA.

The chief minister further stated that the issue of joining the NDA has never been discussed or placed before the ZPM's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). He reiterated that the party remains committed to the principle of being a regional political force with a national outlook, a vision he said was originally championed by former Mizoram chief minister Brig T Sailo.

Lalduhoma argued that Mizoram had historically benefited when regional parties maintained constructive relations with whichever party was in power at the Centre. According to him, the growing presence of national parties in the state has altered that political dynamic and reduced the flexibility previously enjoyed by regional political formations.

Commenting on the recent political arrangement between the ZPM and the BJP in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Lalduhoma said the alliance was a local and practical necessity rather than an ideological partnership. He noted that no single party had sufficient numbers to independently form the executive council, making cooperation unavoidable.

On Tuesday, the ZPM and the BJP formed the Chakma Democratic Alliance Legislature Party to stake claim for forming the executive body in the CADC. The alliance is headed by BJP leader Nirupam Chakma. At present, the BJP has 10 members while the ZPM holds nine seats in the council.

The CADC has been under Governor's Rule since January due to prolonged political instability. The current period of Governor's Rule is scheduled to end in early July.

Lalduhoma maintained that the CADC arrangement should not be interpreted as an indication of the ZPM joining the NDA, reiterating that the party intends to preserve its independent regional identity while maintaining a constructive relationship with the Union government.