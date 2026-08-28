ZPM, MNF competing to become NDA partner in Mizoram: Congress

Senior Mizoram Congress leader C Ngunlianchunga on Friday, August 28, alleged that the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) were competing with each other to become a partner of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) are competing to become the NDA's partner. We do not know whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will ultimately choose,” Ngunlianchunga said while addressing a political session of the Congress.

The lone Congress legislator made the remarks while attacking both parties over their political positions and expressing confidence that the Congress would make a comeback in the state.

Ngunlianchunga criticised the ZPM government over what he described as a gap between its pre-election promises and its actions. He alleged that several measures introduced by the government had increased the financial burden on people.

He questioned the government's handling of taxation, electricity billing and rice prices, besides raising concerns over the implementation of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS).

Ngunlianchunga also questioned why private hospitals in Aizawl had not been empanelled under MUHCS, while hospitals in cities such as Delhi and Kolkata, where treatment costs are higher, had been included.

Targeting the MNF, he said the party's political strength had declined despite having 10 MLAs and attributed the lack of political enthusiasm to what he claimed were problems at the leadership level.

He also accused the ZPM of projecting unity despite internal differences and claimed that developments within both parties could have an impact on the 2028 Assembly elections.

Ngunlianchunga expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in Mizoram, saying he firmly believed that “God will bless the party to govern this state again.”