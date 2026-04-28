ZPM names H. Lalremtluanga as Aizawl Mayor after landslide civic poll victory

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on April 28, announced its leadership for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), naming H. Lalremtluanga as Mayor following the party’s sweeping victory in the recent civic polls.

The announcement was made during a victory celebration at the party office in Aizawl. Lalremtluanga, who represents Ward-6 comprising Chanmari West, Edenthar and Hunthar localities, will serve as Mayor for the 2026–2031 term.

R. Lalawmpuii, representing Ward-16 (Bethlehem Veng, Bethlehem Vengthlang and College Veng), has been appointed Deputy Mayor.

Lalremtluanga had earlier won the 2024 AMC by-election from the same ward. Lalawmpuii was first elected in 2021 from a reserved seat and was re-elected in the latest polls from a general seat.

The ZPM-led civic body has also appointed four Executive Corporators, including one woman and three men.

Elections to the 19-member AMC were held on April 21. According to results declared on Monday, ZPM secured a landslide victory with 17 seats, while the Mizo National Front and the Indian National Congress won one seat each. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which contested 11 seats, failed to win any.