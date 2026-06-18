ZPM secures historic first Rajya Sabha seat as Laltluangkima wins Mizoram poll

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on June 18 achieved a significant political milestone by securing its first-ever representation in the Rajya Sabha, with party candidate K. Laltluangkima winning the election to Mizoram's lone seat in the Upper House of Parliament.

Laltluangkima emerged victorious with 26 votes in the election held at the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, defeating Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate Zothansangi Hmar, who secured all 10 votes cast by her party legislators.

The outcome marks a major achievement for the ZPM government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, reflecting the party's growing political influence since it came to power in the state. The victory also ensures that the ruling party will now have a direct voice in the Rajya Sabha for the first time since its formation.

Three legislators abstained from voting in the election, including the two BJP MLAs, K. Beichhua and K. Hrahmo, as well as lone Congress MLA C. Ngunlianchunga. As a result, only 36 votes were cast in the election.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ZPM currently enjoys a comfortable majority with 27 legislators, while the opposition MNF has 10 members. The BJP has two MLAs and the Congress one.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier dismissed opposition claims of internal divisions within the ruling party and maintained that all ZPM legislators remained united during the voting process. The election result largely reflected the existing strength of political parties in the Assembly, with no signs of cross-voting.

The Rajya Sabha election in Mizoram was held alongside elections for two Upper House seats in Jharkhand. While Jharkhand witnessed a closely fought contest marked by allegations of cross-voting, Mizoram's election proceeded smoothly and concluded within a few hours of polling.

Political observers view Laltluangkima's victory as an important step in strengthening the ZPM's national presence and enhancing Mizoram's representation in parliamentary discussions on issues concerning the Northeast.

The newly elected Rajya Sabha member is expected to represent the state's interests on matters ranging from infrastructure development and connectivity to tribal welfare, border issues and economic growth.

With the win, the ZPM has added a new chapter to its political journey, transforming its legislative majority in Mizoram into representation at the national level through the Rajya Sabha.

