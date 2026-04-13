ZPM set for landslide victory in Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls, says Mizoram Minister

Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana on April 13, expressed confidence that the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) would secure a landslide victory in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

Polling for the 19-member urban local body is scheduled to be held on April 21, while the counting of votes will take place on April 27.

Addressing a function at the ZPM office in Aizawl, the minister said that the party is poised to replicate its earlier success in the Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) elections by winning all the seats in the AMC.

“We are fortunate to have many people without political bias who desire progress. Many are coming out in support of the ZPM because they see the positive initiatives and progress,” Vanlalthlana said.

The minister also launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly the Mizo National Front (MNF), accusing it of leaving behind a “legacy of poor-quality projects” during its tenure in power. He criticised the party for projecting itself as patriotic ahead of elections despite allegedly failing to provide basic necessities when it governed the state.

“It is strange to see them act like patriots before elections when they failed to provide basic necessities during their tenure,” he added.

Vanlalthlana further asserted that the ZPM’s grassroots campaign strategy sets it apart from other political parties, which he claimed rely on “outdated and aggressive tactics.” He emphasised that the ruling party’s development-oriented approach and public support would play a crucial role in the upcoming civic polls.

The AMC elections are being closely watched as a key indicator of the political landscape in Mizoram, particularly following the ZPM’s rise to power in the state.